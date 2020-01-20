Clear
James Milton Erickson, 73

Visitation: Thursday, January 16th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ First Baptist Church. 202 E. Ford Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Thursday, January 16th, 2020 11:00 AM @ First Baptist Church, Cameron, MO.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James (Jim) Milton Erickson, 73, Cameron, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born in Breckenridge, MN on July 9, 1946 to Percy and Alice Erickson.
He was retired, enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family, his horses and working with the autistic riding program for autistic children.
Jim is preceded in death by, his parents, Percy and Alice; Infant daughter, Shayla Marie; two brothers, Robert and Mark.
Survivors: daughter, Kim (Darren) Martin; son, Travis (Cristina) Erickson; 7 grandchildren, Jolie, Gracie, Tyler, Jenna, Arnee, Colten and Kal; The mother of his children, Marge Erickson; 5 sisters, Peggy Hedtke, Judy (Duane) Baumgartner, Vickie (Gordon) Thorson, Kathy (Randy) Beeler and Wendy (Russ) Wheeler.
Jim served his country in the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam.
Memorial Donations: Wounded Warriors or Veterans Community Services Project.
Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri.
Inurnment at a later date.
Visitation: 10:00- 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.

