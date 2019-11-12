James Monroe Perry, 78 ,of St. Joseph, MO

James' Obituary

James Monroe Perry, 78 ,of St. Joseph, died November 10, 2019. James was born June 26, 1941, in Topeka, KS, to the late Harry M. and Cora (Raymond) Perry.

He attended Lafayette High School where he was involved in concert choir and was a member of the basketball team. He received an economics degree from Midland Lutheran College where he played baseball and basketball. He then received his Masters Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University.

He was a business teacher and golf coach at Central High School in St. Joseph, for 41 years, where he coached three state golf championships. During his time at Central he coached football and both boys and girls basketball. He finished his career as the men's golf coach at Missouri Western State University for 12 years and was named MIAA golf coach of the year in 2006.

James played in 1960 for the first Ban Johnson baseball team in the area and played on the slow-pitch softball state championship team. For 40 years he was an umpire for the Baptist softball league and was also a high school football referee for a number of years.

He was a lifetime member of the First Lutheran Church where he was a member of the choir and council. He was a member of the Moila Shrine and was on the board of the St. Joseph Food Kitchen, and was a fundraiser for the Missouri Western golf team, most notably selling 50/50 raffle tickets.

James loved Christmas and loved food, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

He married Linda Landis on December 18, 1965 in St. Joseph at the First Lutheran Church and she survives after 54 years of marriage. Also surviving are two sons, Jeff Perry (Lori), John Perry (Jennifer); a daughter Jill Perry; four grandchildren, Wesley James Perry, Adlem Charles Perry, Joslyn Kerrigan Perry, Ellison Roe Perry; and a host of former students, athletes, and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Food Kitchen , or to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church. Celebration of Life Services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Roger Lenander officiating, being assisted by Rev. Mike Cosgrove. A luncheon will follow the service