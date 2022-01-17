Clear
James N. Rosier, 85

James N. Rosier departed this life on January 8, 2022 at Living Community, St. Joseph at the age of 85.

Jim was born October 10, 1936 at Indianola, NE and moved with his parents and brother to the Mound City area at the age of 4.
He graduated from Bellevue High School north of Mound City in 1954. He attended college in Maryville, MO for 2 years and took classes at a trade school in Kansas City.
On September 14, 1958, he married Janice Lee Stoff and three children were born to this union. He was so proud of his family and all their accomplishments.
Farming was his life and there was no place he would rather be than on a tractor working the land.
After retiring, he enjoyed going to swap meets, buying antique cars and improving their appearance somewhat.
He was one of a family of 38 cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Vera (White) Rosier, and an infant daughter.
He is survived by his wife of the home; 2 sons, Mark of Stanberry, and Kirby (Kim) of Mound City; 7 grandsons, Joshua (Ryann), Dylan (Lauren), Jared (Amanda), Cole (Holly), Gage (Ashley), Conner, and Mason (Jyssica); 17 great-grandchildren, Jaelynne, Reagan, Hunter, Camden, Brynlee, Rylin, Kinsley, Bristol, Claire, Maclin, Grayson, Charlie, Breckin, Rowan, Lane, Maeve, and Blakely and one step-great-grandson, Kayden; one brother, Larry, Rolla, MO; one sister, Connie Bintner (Bob), Lee’s Summit, MO; and 2 nephews, Scott and Eric Bintner.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Amity Cemetery. Room Open to the Public 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the FFA Chapters in Mound City and Stanberry, MO, or the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

