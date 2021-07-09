James O'Neal Pelton, 69

Cameron, MO- James O’Neal “Jim” Pelton, 69, of Cameron, passed away June 10, 2021. Jim was born August 21, 1951 in Huntington, West Virginia.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as an independent truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy of the home; son Jimmy (Lucinda) Pelton, Cameron; daughter Patricia Pelton, Texas; step-sons, Chad Lebow and Craig Lebow, both of Odessa, MO; 5 granddaughters and 2 grandsons.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.