Clear

James Parker, 82

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 10:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James Parker, 82, Kansas City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1938 in Booneville, Missouri.
James was an over-the-road truck driver for Santa Fe and owner of Ed’s Radiator at 801 Prospect, Kansas City, Missouri for 23 years.
Survivors include son, Mike Parker, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Debbie Jo Monson, Belton, Missouri; 4 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Parker was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Monday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise a sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tomorrow night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories