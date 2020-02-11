James Parker, 82, Kansas City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1938 in Booneville, Missouri.
James was an over-the-road truck driver for Santa Fe and owner of Ed’s Radiator at 801 Prospect, Kansas City, Missouri for 23 years.
Survivors include son, Mike Parker, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Debbie Jo Monson, Belton, Missouri; 4 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Parker was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 10:52 AM
James Parker, 82, Kansas City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.