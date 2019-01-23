James Ray Johnson 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday January 21, 2019 in Saint Joseph. He was born December 21, 1941 in St. Joseph, and worked at St. Joseph State Hospital. He enjoyed watching wrestling, K.C. Chiefs, cooking shows, and listening to the police scanner. He was a Catholic. James was preceded in death by his mother, Frances VaDonna Lindsay, wife, Linda Johnson, and step father William Shirley. Survivors by daughter, Frances VaDonna "Donna" Johnson, Wathena, KS, Barbara Johnson, Angela Niemi, and Tracy Johnson, sons, John, James, Gary, Timothy Johnson, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the James Johnson Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com