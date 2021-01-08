Clear

James Richard Merritt, 66

James Richard Merritt 66, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 in a Kansas City Hospital.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 1:39 PM

James Richard Merritt 66, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 in a Kansas City Hospital. He was born September 18, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Macel & William Merritt. He worked as a greenskeeper at the Fairview golf course and several courses in Kansas City. He enjoyed fishing, and working at the golf courses. James was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon Merritt, brothers, William and Darrell Merritt. Survivors include: brother, Michael Merritt, sisters, Barbara (Mark) Lockhart, Charlotte (Norman) Weiser, step sister, Jackie R. Zimmer, step sons, Jason Metcalf, and Jeremy Long, and a daughter, Amanda. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the James R Merritt memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
