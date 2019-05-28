James' Obituary

James Richard Tiller 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born November 8, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Della and Glenn Tiller. He graduated from Benton High School, and married Margaret Colegrove, she passed away February 2, 2017. He worked at Altec in the shipping and receiving department. James enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, watching baseball, and collecting old cars. He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Kathryn Tiller, and his parents. Survivors include: two brothers, Mike (Becky) Tiller, Kansas City, MO, and Glen Tiller, St. Joseph, MO, niece, Tiffany Tiller, nephew, Brandon Tiller, and great niece, Audrey Brennan.

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Edmond Cemetery, Edmond, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.