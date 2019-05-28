James' Obituary
James Richard Tiller 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born November 8, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Della and Glenn Tiller. He graduated from Benton High School, and married Margaret Colegrove, she passed away February 2, 2017. He worked at Altec in the shipping and receiving department. James enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, watching baseball, and collecting old cars. He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Kathryn Tiller, and his parents. Survivors include: two brothers, Mike (Becky) Tiller, Kansas City, MO, and Glen Tiller, St. Joseph, MO, niece, Tiffany Tiller, nephew, Brandon Tiller, and great niece, Audrey Brennan.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Edmond Cemetery, Edmond, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Related Content
- James Richard Tiller 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- James William Wright II 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Richard Lee Smith 76, Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Richard Allan Thompson 70, Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Richard Randolph. Reynolds 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- James Everett Elder 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- James Roy Vaughn 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Frank E. James 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Barbara Dolores James 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- James Ray Johnson 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri