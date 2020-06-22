James Robert Hays 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday June 8, 2020 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born February 9, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Leha & Charles Hays. He attended Lafayette High School, and worked at A-1 delivery, and Swardson Painting company. He loving playing baseball and watching jeopardy on T.V. James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by brother, Charles Richard Hays, sisters, Donna Jean Hays, Twyla Hays, Mary Jane (William) Blacketer, Bille Sue Hays, and Betty Ann Hays, his former wife, Terri Scott, and several, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com