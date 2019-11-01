Ron's Obituary

James Ronald "Ron" Young, 76, Savannah, MO, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born on May 8, 1943 in King City, Missouri to the late James and Vinnie Rose (Kelsey) Young. He was a graduate of Union Star High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

Ron married Donna Fay Theis on June 14, 1964 in Union Star, Missouri. Together they celebrated fifty-five years of marriage and raised their family.

Ron proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard.

Mr. Young retired from Wire Rope Incorporated, and had previously worked as the Quality Control Manager for Peachtree Windows and Doors for seventeen years, and Whitaker Cable Corporation.

Ron was a man of great faith and was an active member of the First Christian Church in Savannah; where he served as Vice-Chairman of the church board, elder, evangelism committee and the sanctuary choir. He was also a member of the Savannah Lions Club.

Ron was an avid sports fan and athlete on both the high school and collegiate level and received all conference honors in football and basketball. He enjoyed gardening, lawn care and fishing, but above all was spending time with his family. He was a proud and regular attendee of his children and grandchildren's sporting events and programs.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Shipley; brother, J.D. Young and infant brother, Jerry Lee.

Ron is survived by his wife, Donna, of the home; three daughters, Jamie Baker (Bruce), Savannah, MO; Julie Ammons (Rick), Blue Springs, MO and Stephanie Young (Jeff Miller), Savannah, MO; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Cory, Morgan and Aaron Baker, Macy McCampbell, Hope and John Ammons and Payton Miller; great-granddaughter, Lucy Baker; four sisters, Carol Teter, Maysville, MO; Elizabeth Garcia (Randy), Blue Springs, MO; Mary Ballard (Dr. Dewey) St. Peters, MO and Nancy Deatherage (Gary), King City, MO; brother-in-law, Dr. Charles Theis (Lena), Atchison, KS and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Wednesday at the First Christian Church in Savannah. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery with Military Honors.

Open Visitation will be held 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at the First Christian Church in Savannah.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Savannah or Mosaic Hospice.