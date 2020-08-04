JAMES R. “JIM” PALMER

James R. “Jim” Palmer passed away on August 1, 2020 at St Lukes Northland. Jim was born September 6, 1931 to Cecil (Dick) and Lorene Blankenship Palmer in Kansas City. He was a lifelong resident of Platte City. Jim graduated from Platte City High School in 1949. He married Maxine Kelley in 1953 with whom he had 3 children. In 1975 he married Helen Hon Wade. They were married for 33 years until her passing in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Glen Williamson, stepson Alan Wade, granddaughter April Brown, son-in law Rick Ludgate and special friend Laveta Morgan. He worked for TWA until his retirement. After retirement he fulfilled a lifelong dream of being an auctioneer. At that time, he started Action Auction. He continued as an auctioneer until his late 70’s. He loved trying to teach his grandkids and great grandkids how to auction. He was also an alderman for 12 years for the city of Platte City and was a recipient of the Truman Glenn Award in 2002. Jim was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He was proud to be a father, grandfather, opa, papa, and great grandfather. He is survived by son Richard (Kathy) Palmer, daughter Emma Ludgate, son Jim (Tracy) Palmer all of Kansas City and stepdaughter Gale (Larry) Govro of Parkville. He was proud to have 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren whom he loved to take on rides on the lawn tractor. He is also survived by special friend Aliene Harris of Smithville. Also surviving are members of the Sharp and Harris families whom he thought of as family and loved them deeply. A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Platte City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Hillsboro Christian Church. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net