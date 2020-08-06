James R. Coots

1941-2020

Cameron, Missouri- James Roy Coots, 78, Cameron, passed away August 3, 2020.

Jim was born December 30, 1941 in Cameron, Missouri to Roy and Verna Jeanne (Marsh) Coots.

He is preceded by his parents; wife, Lois and brother, Gary Coots.

Jim was a Kidder High School graduate, class of 1960.

On November 26, 1961, Jim married Lois Coots. They resided in Cameron where they owned and operated, Gambles, Sear’s Catalogue, Western Auto and Angel Wings until their retirement.

Survivors: Children, Marla (Bill) Fisher and Scott (Michele) Coots; 5 grandchildren, Tanner (Casey) Fisher, Kallen (James) Sexton, Tom Coots, Jennifer Burandt and Garrett (Aaron) Utt; 6 great-grandchildren, Preston, Makayla, Nova, James, Trinity and Riley.

Graveside Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation: Prior to graveside, 9:00AM- 10:00AM at Poland Thompson Funeral Home.

Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.