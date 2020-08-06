Clear

James Roy Coots, 78

Graveside Service: Friday, August 7th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Graceland Cemetery.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James R. Coots
1941-2020

Cameron, Missouri- James Roy Coots, 78, Cameron, passed away August 3, 2020.
Jim was born December 30, 1941 in Cameron, Missouri to Roy and Verna Jeanne (Marsh) Coots.
He is preceded by his parents; wife, Lois and brother, Gary Coots.
Jim was a Kidder High School graduate, class of 1960.
On November 26, 1961, Jim married Lois Coots. They resided in Cameron where they owned and operated, Gambles, Sear’s Catalogue, Western Auto and Angel Wings until their retirement.
Survivors: Children, Marla (Bill) Fisher and Scott (Michele) Coots; 5 grandchildren, Tanner (Casey) Fisher, Kallen (James) Sexton, Tom Coots, Jennifer Burandt and Garrett (Aaron) Utt; 6 great-grandchildren, Preston, Makayla, Nova, James, Trinity and Riley.
Graveside Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation: Prior to graveside, 9:00AM- 10:00AM at Poland Thompson Funeral Home.
Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region beautiful fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories