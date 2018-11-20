Clear

James Stephenson, 72, Faucett, Missouri

Mr. Stephenson will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden in St. Joseph. Celebration of Life, Saturday, November 24, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Faucett Baptist Church.

James Stephenson, 72, Faucett, Missouri, passed away on November 13, 2018.

Survivors: son, Jamie Stephenson (Angie); grandchildren, Shawna and Zak Stephenson; brother, Curtis Stephenson; sister, Pat Losavio; nieces/nephews.

Mic proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was world-famous for his coon hunting abilities.

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
