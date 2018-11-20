James Stephenson, 72, Faucett, Missouri, passed away on November 13, 2018.
Survivors: son, Jamie Stephenson (Angie); grandchildren, Shawna and Zak Stephenson; brother, Curtis Stephenson; sister, Pat Losavio; nieces/nephews.
Mic proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was world-famous for his coon hunting abilities.
Mr. Stephenson will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden in St. Joseph. Celebration of Life, Saturday, November 24, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Faucett Baptist Church.
