James Stephenson, 72, Faucett, Missouri, passed away on November 13, 2018.

Survivors: son, Jamie Stephenson (Angie); grandchildren, Shawna and Zak Stephenson; brother, Curtis Stephenson; sister, Pat Losavio; nieces/nephews.

Mic proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was world-famous for his coon hunting abilities.

Mr. Stephenson will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden in St. Joseph. Celebration of Life, Saturday, November 24, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Faucett Baptist Church.