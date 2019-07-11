Obituary

James Theodore “Ted” Bentsen

1949-2019

James Theodore “Ted” Bentsen, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

He was born on January 29, 1949 in Marysville, Kansas to Lawrence and JoAnn Bentsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers; Freddie and Lee Bentsen.

Survivors include fiancé; Evondia Hawley of the home, son; Nicholas Bentsen (Wendy) Savannah, Missouri, step-children; Jeromie Sherman, St. Joseph, Missouri, Nicole Gee, St. Louis, Missouri, Mariah Defugo, Florida, 6 grandchildren, brother; Danny Bentsen.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.