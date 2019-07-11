Clear

James Theodore "Ted" Bentsen, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Tuesday, July 16, 2019 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Posted: Jul 11, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
James Theodore “Ted” Bentsen
1949-2019

James Theodore “Ted” Bentsen, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was born on January 29, 1949 in Marysville, Kansas to Lawrence and JoAnn Bentsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers; Freddie and Lee Bentsen.
Survivors include fiancé; Evondia Hawley of the home, son; Nicholas Bentsen (Wendy) Savannah, Missouri, step-children; Jeromie Sherman, St. Joseph, Missouri, Nicole Gee, St. Louis, Missouri, Mariah Defugo, Florida, 6 grandchildren, brother; Danny Bentsen.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
