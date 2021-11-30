Weatherby, Missouri- James Tompkins Ross, 66, of Weatherby, passed away November 23, 2021.

He was born May 6, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to James and Margie (Yorke) Ross, Jr.

James was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1973-1976.

He attended Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas, graduating second in his class. He worked for MST, University of Missouri, Rolla

as the senior electronic tech until retiring in May 2017.

He married Cecile Cote on March 28, 1981.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margie Ross, and sister, Michelle Ross.

Survivors: wife, C.C., of the home; son, Toby Ross, Weatherby, Missouri; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Grundy, Liberty, Missouri; 3 granddaughters, Kate, Jane, and Erin; 2 half-brothers, Larry Ross and Fred Hugueley; uncle, O.K. Ross, Waco, Texas, and aunt, Linda Willbanks, South Carolina.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.