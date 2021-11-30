Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

James Tompkins Ross, 66

James Tompkins Ross, 66, of Weatherby, passed away November 23, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:21 PM

Weatherby, Missouri- James Tompkins Ross, 66, of Weatherby, passed away November 23, 2021.

He was born May 6, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to James and Margie (Yorke) Ross, Jr.

James was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1973-1976.
He attended Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas, graduating second in his class. He worked for MST, University of Missouri, Rolla
as the senior electronic tech until retiring in May 2017.

He married Cecile Cote on March 28, 1981.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margie Ross, and sister, Michelle Ross.
Survivors: wife, C.C., of the home; son, Toby Ross, Weatherby, Missouri; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Grundy, Liberty, Missouri; 3 granddaughters, Kate, Jane, and Erin; 2 half-brothers, Larry Ross and Fred Hugueley; uncle, O.K. Ross, Waco, Texas, and aunt, Linda Willbanks, South Carolina.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories