James V. “Jimmy” Musser, 57, of Kearney, MO formerly of Plattsburg, MO passed away January 11, 2020.

He was born on January 23, 1962 in Plattsburg, MO. Jimmy grew up in Plattsburg and attended Plattsburg High School.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, hunting and living life to the fullest. He loved to garden and being with friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Allen B. Musser; son Jason Musser; granddaughter Charlene; and brother Dale Musser.

Jimmy is survived by his mother Elizabeth Miner; daughters Jenny, Sherri and Robin; three grandchildren; brother John Musser and wife Sandra; sister Darlene Perks and husband Rodney; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14th with visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.