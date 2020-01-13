Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

James V. "Jimmy" Musser, 57

Visitation: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Gower Branch. ■ Interment: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, MO.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:42 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James V. “Jimmy” Musser, 57, of Kearney, MO formerly of Plattsburg, MO passed away January 11, 2020.

He was born on January 23, 1962 in Plattsburg, MO. Jimmy grew up in Plattsburg and attended Plattsburg High School.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, hunting and living life to the fullest. He loved to garden and being with friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Allen B. Musser; son Jason Musser; granddaughter Charlene; and brother Dale Musser.

Jimmy is survived by his mother Elizabeth Miner; daughters Jenny, Sherri and Robin; three grandchildren; brother John Musser and wife Sandra; sister Darlene Perks and husband Rodney; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14th with visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories