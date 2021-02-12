Clear
James V. Riddle, 82

James V. Riddle, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:07 PM

He was born November 17, 1938 in Birch Tree, Missouri to Thay and Aldora (Foster) Riddle.
He was born November 17, 1938 in Birch Tree, Missouri to Thay and Aldora (Foster) Riddle.
James married Charolette Tye November 8, 1963; she survives of the home.
He proudly served in the United States Navy.
James was preceded in death by his daughter, Chantel Riddle; grandson, Johnny Lee; parents; brothers, Jake Hines, L.D., Ted, and Lee Riddle; sisters, Ocelia Beavers, Blondina Underwood, and Leila Lease.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years; daughters, Brenda Houston (Kevin), Melody Prawitz (Ron), Sharolyn Robinson (Scott), Pamela Hess (Tim); son, Victor Riddle; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, John Nattier (Amy).
Nature Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
