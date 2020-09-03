Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

James W. "John" Waldeier, 80

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James W. (John) Waldeier, 80, Albany, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
He was born October 18, 1939 to Albert and Maude (Winter) Waldeier in Gentry County.
He worked for the state highway and transportation department in Albany, retiring after 34 years.
John married Velda Kay Gillespie May 29, 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert Jr. and H.D. Waldeier; sisters, Margie Porter, Martina Davis, Maxine Wilson, Marcella Miller and MaDonna McGhee; and grandson, Brian Boger.
Survivors include wife, Velda, of the home; sons, Jeff Waldeier of Lamoni, Iowa; and Linc (Barb) of Bethany, Missouri; grandchildren, Bradley, Andrea (Bryan) and Wesley (Rose) Paul (Jodie), Crystal (Tony), Dustin (Haley), Cody; and 15 great-grandchildren.
John was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories