James W. (John) Waldeier, 80, Albany, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

He was born October 18, 1939 to Albert and Maude (Winter) Waldeier in Gentry County.

He worked for the state highway and transportation department in Albany, retiring after 34 years.

John married Velda Kay Gillespie May 29, 1959.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert Jr. and H.D. Waldeier; sisters, Margie Porter, Martina Davis, Maxine Wilson, Marcella Miller and MaDonna McGhee; and grandson, Brian Boger.

Survivors include wife, Velda, of the home; sons, Jeff Waldeier of Lamoni, Iowa; and Linc (Barb) of Bethany, Missouri; grandchildren, Bradley, Andrea (Bryan) and Wesley (Rose) Paul (Jodie), Crystal (Tony), Dustin (Haley), Cody; and 15 great-grandchildren.

