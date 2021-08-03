Clear
James W. Stegall II, 54

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:06 PM

James W. Stegall II, 54, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday July 10, 2021 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born November 3, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, Jim married Mary Stegall on April 6, 2013, and she survives of the home. He worked as a auto body repairman, and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Stegall. Survivors include: wife, Mary Stegall of the home, mother, Connie Peterson, St. Joseph, sons, Shane Stegall , Jim W. Stegall III, and Alec Parks, step son, Troy Knaebel, step daughter, Eliane Knabel, 6 grandchildren, and two sisters, Lynette Shanks, and Lisa Dalsing. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

