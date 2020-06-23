James Willard Hopper, 97

James Willard Hopper

1922-2020

Jim had a personality bigger than life. A lifelong resident of Elwood, Kansas. He was born in St Joseph, Mo on December 15th, 1922 and passed away in Wathena, Kansas on June 12th, 2020. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, World War II Veteran, and a fun-loving storytelling grandfather and great-grandfather.

Community pride was something that Jim took very seriously. For many years, Jim and his beautiful wife, Katherine, were at the Elwood park running the concession stand and changed many young lives learning the art of baseball. He would mentor anyone with a problem and according to him, he always knew the right answers or would just wing-it. Jim delighted in letting his mischievous side show. He loved to laugh and tell stories. Even if you had heard one of his stories before, he’d put a new twist on it.

You could usually find Jim in his weedless garden or relaxing by his water garden pond with its calming waterfall and his peaceful Koi fish swimming around.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine Victoria (Bottiger) Hopper; his parents, Stella (Parker) and Brantley Hopper; sisters, Helen Hopper, Gladys Dabner, Peggy Rogers and Bernice Butler; and brothers Brantley Hopper, Jr. and Leonard Hopper.

Jim leaves behind his children, Timothy Hopper (Lee Anne), Shari Brewer (Gary); grandchildren, Katherine Brink (Jeff), Kevan Brewer (Amy), Kyle Brewer, Mathew Hopper, Mark Hopper and Andrew Hopper; great- grandsons, Andrew and Tyler Brewer; sister Maxine Nims (102 years young); numerous nieces and nephews.

After meeting Jim for only 2 minutes, he made you feel like you were part of his family. He was a once-in-a-lifetime person who will be truly missed by all.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Elwood United Community Church or any charitable organization of your choice in Jim Hopper’s name. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.