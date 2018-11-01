James Woodrow “Jim” Bradshaw, Jr., 71, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at his home in Maryville.

Jim was born near Stanberry, MO, on June 3, 1947, his parents were James Woodrow “Woody” and Verda Mae (Danner) Bradshaw, Sr., they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Ina Sue Bradshaw, his sister Patricia McMillen, and brother Larry “Bub” Bradshaw.

Jim graduated from Maryville High School and worked on under graduate courses at NWMSU, Maryville. He lived most all his life in the area.

He proudly served his country in the US Marines. He was also in the Missouri National Guard, Maryville. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church, he was a 33rdDegree Mason, and member of Nodaway Lodge #470, AF & AM, both of Maryville.

On August 11, 1972, Jim was united in marriage to Ina Sue Johnson, in Sheridan, MO. She passed away on December 31, 2014.

He was a driver for many years for the former Maryville Packing Plant. And then retired from production at the former Energizer plant, also of Maryville.

Jim is survived by his children, James (Naomi) Morishima Bradshaw, of Okinawa, Japan, James Clinton (Jennifer) Bradshaw, Leawood, KS, Lori (Curtis) Bagby, McKinney, TX, Todd (Elizabeth) Bradshaw, Branson, MO, and Kevin Bradshaw, Maryville; his sister, Shirley Auffert, Maryville, and his brother, Jerry (Mary) Bradshaw, Maryville; 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bradshaw has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will be later in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, or a charity of the donor’s choice.