Jamie Lynn Cox Craig Williams, 48, of Kansas City, MO passed away June 22, 2020.

She was born on July 29, 1971 to Larry Cecil and Beverly Sue (Boydston) Cox in Leavenworth, KS and in 1990 she graduated from Platte County High School. Jamie received her Bachelors Degree from Northwest Missouri University in Maryville in 1994.

Jamie was a Children’s Service Specialist for Clay County. She enjoyed working out at the gym, traveling and was an avid pet lover especially for Hank the rottweiler. Jamie was always keeping up with the latest fashion and loved decorating. She especially loved spending time with family, friends and her daughter Alyah.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Craig.

Jamie is survived by her daughter Alyah; step-daughters Lexys Craig and Brianna Williams; parents Larry and Beverly Cox; brother Shane Cox and wife Kim; nephew Salvatore Cox; mother and father-in-law Michael and Wanda Craig; numerous other family and friends.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 p.m. with Visitation following until 4:00 p.m. Saturday June 27th at Sheffield Family Life Center 5700 Winner Rd, Kansas City, MO

Donations may be made to Prevent Child Abuse America or the KC Pet Project Arrangements

