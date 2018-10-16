Jamie Suzanne (Rensing) Tiller
1950-2018
Jamie Suzanne (Rensing) Tiller, 68, of Tampa, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Jamie was born on January 6, 1950 in Chanute Kansas.
She married David E. Tiller in 1969 at Christ Episcopal Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Together they raised their daughter Mickie Tiller.
She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1968. Prior to her retirement and relocation to Florida, Jamie was employed as Office Manager for Dust Control Engineering, Inc. located in Louisville, Kentucky. She was revered for her passion to affect the most positive change in people. She was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. She loved spending time with her beloved Jack Russell Terriers. Before her illness, Jamie was an avid golfer and a member of Hunter’s Green Country Club in Tampa, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, James F. Rensing of Chanute, Kansas; and her beloved brother, Johnny R. Rensing of Independence Missouri.
Jamie is survived by her husband, David of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Mickie of Olympia, Washington; mother, Joan G. Short of Independence, Missouri; brother, Michael J. Rensing of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Gail N. Wohlcke of Lancaster, California; and several nieces, nephews.
Her family and friends will always remember her great sense of humor, elegance and kindness. Jamie was much loved and will be greatly missed. We shall not see her like again in this lifetime.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Jamie. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Jamie Suzanne (Rensing) Tiller January 6, 1950 - October 13, 2018
- Charles F. Crotty Jr. July 25, 1950 - October 13, 2018
- Herbert Fay Davis October 13, 1955 - October 5, 2018
- Beth Ann (Caldwell) Roberts February 26, 1950 - April 11, 2018
- Nancy Sue Hixson March 23, 1950 - April 19, 2018
- Suzanne Rogers Fisher, 71, Winston, MO
- Dorothy Juanita Ballard September 11, 1954 - October 13, 2018
- Ruth L. Taylor June 12, 1930 - October 13, 2018
- Doyle Kenneth Irvin, Sr. January 11, 1948 - October 1, 2018
- Douglas Wayne Bembrick October 17, 1958 - October 3, 2018