Jamie Suzanne (Rensing) Tiller January 6, 1950 - October 13, 2018

Jamie Suzanne (Rensing) Tiller

1950-2018

Jamie Suzanne (Rensing) Tiller, 68, of Tampa, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Jamie was born on January 6, 1950 in Chanute Kansas.

She married David E. Tiller in 1969 at Christ Episcopal Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Together they raised their daughter Mickie Tiller.

She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1968. Prior to her retirement and relocation to Florida, Jamie was employed as Office Manager for Dust Control Engineering, Inc. located in Louisville, Kentucky. She was revered for her passion to affect the most positive change in people. She was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. She loved spending time with her beloved Jack Russell Terriers. Before her illness, Jamie was an avid golfer and a member of Hunter’s Green Country Club in Tampa, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, James F. Rensing of Chanute, Kansas; and her beloved brother, Johnny R. Rensing of Independence Missouri.

Jamie is survived by her husband, David of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Mickie of Olympia, Washington; mother, Joan G. Short of Independence, Missouri; brother, Michael J. Rensing of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Gail N. Wohlcke of Lancaster, California; and several nieces, nephews.

Her family and friends will always remember her great sense of humor, elegance and kindness. Jamie was much loved and will be greatly missed. We shall not see her like again in this lifetime.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Jamie. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.