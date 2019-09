Jan L. Hyatt September 17, 1946 - September 05, 2019

Jan L. Hyatt, 72, of St. Joseph, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at a local nursing home. Jan was born September 17, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Raymond Eugene and Mary Louise (Hollenbeck) Stroud.

She was a 1965 graduate of Lafayette High School, where she was a member of the Pep Club.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a son William "Billy" David Hyatt; a great-grandson Grayson Myers; and two sisters, Judith J. Long and Vickie L. Church; a great niece, Sierra Church.

Survivors include a daughter Lisa R. Hyatt; five grandchildren, Comfort Fox (Daniel), Cassie Cress, Cody J. Cress (Holly) Caitlin L. Cress, David Allan Scott Easter (Alicia); eleven great-grandchildren, Christopher, Andrea, Christian, Carolina, Jackson, Kaydence, Kimberlynn, Zane, Rylan Jo, Kingston, Ke'Von; a niece, Ann Church (Kathy); two nephews, Terry Church (Angie), Jimmy Church; other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.