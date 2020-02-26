Jane Greeley Buesing, 87, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, with family at her side.

She was born at home near Burlington Junction, MO, on May 17, 1932. Her parents were David Barnes and Grace Louvada (Brown) Greeley. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Jane attended the Hagey country school near their home, and later graduated from the Burlington Junction High School in 1950. It was her early adulthood on the farm where she acquired her meticulous skills for housekeeping and raising a family.

She married Leslie Murphy, also of Burlington Junction, and together they had 3 children. Becky, Mike and Jim. When her family grew up and moved away and it allowed her more time, she began doing secretarial work for an accounting firm, and later an agriculture business in Burlington Junction.

In 1989 she married Eldon L. Buesing. They lived on the farm until 2005 when they retired and moved to their current home in Maryville, MO.

Jane was a member of the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, the Lone Star Club, the Colfax Community Club, and the American Cancer Society on Atchison County. She enjoyed playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rebecca Murphy, in 1991; her brother, Robert Greeley; and her sister Geraldine Bears.

She is survived by sons, Michael (Krista) Murphy, Savannah, MO, and James (Cyndi) Murphy, Brownsville, NE; grandson Scott (Jill) Murphy, and Caden and Kylie, Lees Summit, MO, granddaughters, Andrea (Craig) Labore, and Jacob and Madelyn, Grantham, NH, Karla Morgan, and Jackson and Alex, Savannah, MO, grandson, Jesse Murphy, and Liam and Cossette, Emporia, KS, granddaughter, Synthia Tunnel and Lindley, Sara (Austin) Murphy, and Walker, St. Joseph, MO, Frankie Hughes, and Ariell, Aubrey and Amira, Sydney, IA.

And stepchildren, Angela (Tom) Walkebach, Hermann, MO, Valerie (Leon) Hamilton, Burlington Junction, MO, Pam (Bill) Crowdes, Blue Springs, MO, and Brian (Angela) Buesing, Harwood, MO; 7 step grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO.