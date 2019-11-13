Jane's Obituary

Jane O. Pryor 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She was born October 19, 1962 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Barbara "Babs" and Jack Jennings. She graduated from Benton High School and worked at HPI in the shipping and receiving department. She enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time at the lake on her pontoon, and spending time with her grand daughter Cali. She was a member of the King Hill Christian Church. Jane was preceded in death by son, Jamie Simmons. Survivors include, her parents, Jack & Barbara "Babs" Jennings, St. Joseph, husband, Roger of the home, son, Jeremy Simmons, Chicago, IL, daughters, Jeorgia and Jacklynn Pryor of St. Joseph, granddaughter, Cali Pryor, brothers, Kim (Clairerita) Jennings, and Carl (Nancy) Jennings of St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.