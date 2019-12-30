Jane Renee Leslie 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born June 11, 1969 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Marjorie and William "Sonny" Leslie. She graduated from Central High School class of 1987. She enjoyed her nieces and nephews, especially her great nephew, Jayden Hatheway. She also enjoyed collecting unicorns, watching T.V., word puzzles, and reading her bible. She was a member King Hill Christian Church. Jane was preceded in death by father, William "Sonny" Leslie, niece, Nicole Hatheway, brother, Jim Leslie, sisters, Judith Leslie, and Kathy Leslie. Survivors include, Mother Marjorie Leslie, of the home, sisters, Sandy (Rick) Hatheway, and Mary Beth (Jay) Kerns all of St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, with funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Brian Williams officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.