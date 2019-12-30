Clear

Jane Renee Leslie, 50

Visitation: Monday, December 30th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Service: Monday, December 30th, 2019 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jane Renee Leslie 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born June 11, 1969 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Marjorie and William "Sonny" Leslie. She graduated from Central High School class of 1987. She enjoyed her nieces and nephews, especially her great nephew, Jayden Hatheway. She also enjoyed collecting unicorns, watching T.V., word puzzles, and reading her bible. She was a member King Hill Christian Church. Jane was preceded in death by father, William "Sonny" Leslie, niece, Nicole Hatheway, brother, Jim Leslie, sisters, Judith Leslie, and Kathy Leslie. Survivors include, Mother Marjorie Leslie, of the home, sisters, Sandy (Rick) Hatheway, and Mary Beth (Jay) Kerns all of St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, with funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Brian Williams officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories