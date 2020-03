Janellea "Jan" Hinkle, 56, of Albany, MO, died March 16, 2020. Jan was born September 7, 1963, in Lakewood, CA, to Leon and Julia Jean (Hinkle) Summers.

Survivors include two brothers, Monte Hinkle and Brien Hinkle, other relatives and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Brandon, and sisters Sarona McDonald and Stacy Grinlinton.

Graveside services will be Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.