Janene Melissa Hunt 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at her home in Saint Joseph. She was born August 8, 1958 in Tawas City, Iosco County, Michigan, daughter of the late E. Marilyn & O. Vance Kolosik. She married David Hunt on June 12, 1982. She graduated from Springville High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a Master Gardener, and an accomplished seamstress, a devoted nurse and caregiver for 38 years, church volunteer, and a faithful follower of Christ. She was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Janene was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: husband, David Hunt of the home, son, Andrew (Liz) Hunt, Omaha, NE, daughter, Elissa (Simon) Yost, St. Louis, MO, grandchildren, Aliena, DeVontae, Zarah, Theo, and Landry, and a great grandchild, Messiah, four siblings: Daniel Kolosik, Melinda (Scott) Owen, Kristyn (John) Ryan, and Lyle (Becky) Kolosik. The family will receive friends from 10 AM -11 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 with a Memorial Service and public live stream following starting at 11 AM at the Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 N. Leonard RD, St. Joseph, MO. There will also be a service held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. Please send flowers to Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Janene Hunt Cancer Research Fund.