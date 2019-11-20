Clear

Janene R. Silkwood, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri

Cremation has taken place.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Janene R. Silkwood, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was born June 9, 1971 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include daughter, Heaven Clark; father and stepmother, Melvin and Linda Silkwood; and mother, Jacky Foster.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.


