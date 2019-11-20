Obituary
Janene R. Silkwood, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was born June 9, 1971 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include daughter, Heaven Clark; father and stepmother, Melvin and Linda Silkwood; and mother, Jacky Foster.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Related Content
- Janene R. Silkwood, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Douglas E. Lembke, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Kelly C. Embrey, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Glen Lee “Red” Silkwood, 86, Cameron, MO
- Joseph J. Rivera, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Brian Joseph Mooney, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Shayne Edward Helm 48, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Jennifer Lea Brown, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Bobby Grace 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Darius Koron Harris, 17, St. Joseph, Missouri
Scroll for more content...