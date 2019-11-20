Obituary

Janene R. Silkwood, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.

She was born June 9, 1971 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include daughter, Heaven Clark; father and stepmother, Melvin and Linda Silkwood; and mother, Jacky Foster.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.