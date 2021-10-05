Clear
Janet Ann Vandiver, 94

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:09 PM

Janet Ann Vandiver 94, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday September 26, 2021 in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born February 26, 1927 in Bethany, Missouri daughter of the late Goldie & Alva Hogan. She graduated from Bethany High School and enjoyed working at McDonalds, and Allorica as a Fry Lady. She enjoyed shopping, gardening and taking care of her yards. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, and the Wesley Methodist Women's association, serving as President, Vice-President, and Treasurer. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vandiver, her parents, son, Danny Vandiver, and sister, Opal Plummer. She is survived by special friends, Darlene (John) Grieme and Carol Burton all of Saint Joseph, MO. Visitation will be 1- 2:00 pm on Monday with a memorial services following at 2:00 PM Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Wesley United Methodist Church. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's association or to the Wesley United Methodist Church.

