Janet Claire McCrory, 93

Janet Claire McCrory was born on March 18, 1928, in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Mound City and graduated from high school in 1945. Next, Jan graduated from the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) with a degree in Sociology in 1949.

She was in the Foreign Service and served as a Budget and Fiscal Officer in the US Department of State from the early 1950s until 1984. Her posts included The Hague, Indonesia, Israel, Argentina, Romania, China in the 1970s (before full-diplomatic relations resumed), Austria, Dominican Republic, and Saudi Arabia. She retired in 1984 and lived in Kimberling City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and Maryville, MO.

Jan is survived by sister-in-law Nancy McCrory of Maryville, MO, and sister Suzanne Nedblake (Greg) of Kansas City. She was preceded by parents Bill and Florence McCrory, brother Robert McCrory, and sister Kathleen Kleinkauf.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was a member of PEO, DAR, and NARFE, and Ashland Methodist Church.

A Private Family Service was held. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Chapter FP PEO, 3 Antilles Dr, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Attention: Jackie Runyon. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.