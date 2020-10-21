Janet E. (Hughes) Thomas, 72

Janet E. (Hughes) Thomas, the daughter of James Cecil and Ruth Maxine (Linville) Hughes, was born on October 11, 1948, in Hamburg, Iowa. Janet attended Rock Port High School, graduating in 1966.

On March 5, 1968, Janet was united in marriage to William Robert Thomas at the First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. They became the parents of two children, Billy and Tricia and made their home in Rock Port. In 1973, the family moved to Plainview, Texas where they were employed in the construction of Missouri Beef Packers, returning to Rock Port in 1974. They later divorced.

In 1981, Janet met her soulmate and life partner, Joe Stevens. Joe loved and cared for Janet, and they made their home in Tarkio, Missouri until the present time.

Janet was employed as a manager in retail sales and worked for Casey’s for many years. She attended the First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Janet passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri, at the age of 72.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by brother, Jimmie Hughes. Survivors include life partner and best friend, Joe Stevens, Tarkio; children, Billy Thomas and Cindy Thomas, Rock Port and Tricia (James) Niles, Rock Port; step-daughters, Jessica (Josh) Forester, Verona, Missouri and Melissa (James) Sanders, Republic, Missouri; grandchildren, Brentlee (Darian) Thomas, Jordan Thomas (Fiancé Trey Forward), Tyler (Kayla) Thomas, Abbey (Dakota Arnett) Stevens, Dylan Stevens, Alaina (Sal Olveralayna) Harmon, Finley Sanders, Huxley Sanders, Raelee Sanders, Christian (Paige) Hance, and Matthew Hance; great grandchildren, Braylon, Elliott, and Arya Thomas, Hadley Forward, Anakin Arnett and Alastair Arnett, Eden and Ava Hance; siblings, Gary (Joyce) Hughes, Rock Port, Rick Hughes, Rock Port, Steve Hughes, Fritch, Texas, Bonnie Hughes, Rock Port, and Midge (Steve) Hunter, Rock Port; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews.

**Masks are optional at the visitation and funeral service.**

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

The family will receive friends Sunday, 3:00-4:00 P.M., Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: Janet Thomas Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

