Janet Elizabeth (Priebe) Peters

1925-2020

Janet Elizabeth (Priebe) Peters, 95, Liberty, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born June 19, 1925 to Alfred C. Priebe and Mary Elizabeth Pfeiffer in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Janet married Charles A. Peters in 1967. They shared 4 years of marriage before his passing in 1971.

She was an Oblate of the Catholic faith and loved to sing and volunteer with the Red Cross.

She was multilingual and lived in many places like Washington DC, Berlin, Paris, and Maine. She traveled extensively worldwide.

Janet graduated from Sacred Heart Convent then earned her bachelor’s degree in languages from Deschenne University before moving on to MU for her master’s in social work. She worked for the CIA from 1949 to 1966, then became a social worker for the state of Missouri in 1973 before retiring in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; siblings, Charles, Paul, Bernard, Vincent, Gray “Bitsy”, Virginia “Ginger”; and stepchildren, Charles Peters III and Carol Youngblood.

Survivors include son, Craig Peters (Paula), of Liberty, Missouri; stepdaughter, Eleanor Morton (James) of Charleston, Missouri; grandchildren, Vincent, Christian, Cameron and Emily Peters; step grandchildren, Charles Peters, IV, Diane Peters Felix, Michelle Peters Johnson, Kevin Peters, Jennifer Peters Lindstrom, Dwayne Peters, Cynthia Youngblood Scarbrough, Saundra Youngblood, Paul Moreton, John Moreton and David Moreton; brother-in-law, Bill Guilford; sister-in-law, Geri Priebe; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory with a public viewing after 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.