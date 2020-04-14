Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Janet (Gloggner) Steele, 57

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Janet (Gloggner) Steele
1963-2020

Janet (Gloggner) Steele, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
She was born February 15, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Janet married Mike Steele July 28, 1994. He survives of the home.
She was a loving wife, mother, nana and always very giving and generous, ready to help anyone in need.
Janet was an avid shopper, KC Chiefs fan and always ready for a good game of Mexican Train (Dominoes).
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Gloggner; uncle, Bill Gloggner; and brother-in-law, Dustin Smith.
Additional survivors include children, Steven Volz (Tasha), Tony Volz, Jaci Volz, Morgan Steele; grandchildren, Tionna Williams, Trajan Volz, Ayden Scroggins; mother, Kathryn Gloggner; brothers, John Gloggner (Amy), Phil Gloggner, Peter Gloggner; sisters, Mary (Gloggner) Brown (Pat), Jean (Gloggner) Petereit (Mark); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, hundreds of loving supportive friends and co-workers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Metastatic Breast Cancer, www.metavivor.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: °
A very cold start to your Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The winds have died down across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories