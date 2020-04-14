Janet (Gloggner) Steele

1963-2020

Janet (Gloggner) Steele, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

She was born February 15, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Janet married Mike Steele July 28, 1994. He survives of the home.

She was a loving wife, mother, nana and always very giving and generous, ready to help anyone in need.

Janet was an avid shopper, KC Chiefs fan and always ready for a good game of Mexican Train (Dominoes).

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Gloggner; uncle, Bill Gloggner; and brother-in-law, Dustin Smith.

Additional survivors include children, Steven Volz (Tasha), Tony Volz, Jaci Volz, Morgan Steele; grandchildren, Tionna Williams, Trajan Volz, Ayden Scroggins; mother, Kathryn Gloggner; brothers, John Gloggner (Amy), Phil Gloggner, Peter Gloggner; sisters, Mary (Gloggner) Brown (Pat), Jean (Gloggner) Petereit (Mark); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, hundreds of loving supportive friends and co-workers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Metastatic Breast Cancer, www.metavivor.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.