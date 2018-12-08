Clear

Janet Jones July 28, 1943 - December 08, 2018

Memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Mrs. Jones has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Janet L. Jones, 75, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care. Janet was born July 28, 1943, in St. Joseph to John and Cleva (Walters) Yarger.

She married Bob Jones on October 23, 1965, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2008. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a sister Carole Robreau.

Survivors include daughter Vickie Jones; son Jason Jones; granddaughter Mallory Brown; three great-grandchildren Ayden, Tanner, and Kaylee Brown; a sister Jean McDonald; brothers-in-law and spouses, Lynn and Sandra Jones, Dave and Kathy Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was a 1961 graduate of Lafayette High School. She spent her life as a homemaker and enjoyed watching game shows and loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.

