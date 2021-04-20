Janet Leah Ussary, 64, of St. Joseph, MO, died April 10, 2021.

She was born September 11, 1956 in Nevada, MO, to Donald and Donna (Sheeks) Ussary.

Survivors include her mother Donna Ussary; brother Brad Ussary (Laura); nephews, Brett and Seth Ussary; niece Lexi Ussary; and dear family friend Jacinta Rupp.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faucett Cemetery or to the Spina Bifida - Kansas City P.O. Box 901383, Kansas City, MO 64190

Graveside memorial services will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Faucett Cemetery Faucett, MO. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.