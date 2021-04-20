Clear
Janet Leah Ussary, 64

Janet Leah Ussary, 64, of St. Joseph, MO, died April 10, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:29 AM

She was born September 11, 1956 in Nevada, MO, to Donald and Donna (Sheeks) Ussary.

Survivors include her mother Donna Ussary; brother Brad Ussary (Laura); nephews, Brett and Seth Ussary; niece Lexi Ussary; and dear family friend Jacinta Rupp.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faucett Cemetery or to the Spina Bifida - Kansas City P.O. Box 901383, Kansas City, MO 64190

Graveside memorial services will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Faucett Cemetery Faucett, MO. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

