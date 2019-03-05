Janet M. Wiedmer June 07, 1950 - March 05, 2019

WATHENA,KANSAS - Janet M. Wiedmer, 68, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born on June 7, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Raymond and Marie Roseberry. She graduated from Central High School in 1968, attended and graduated from Platt Business School.

Janet married Wayne Wiedmer on June 14, 1975. They had one son, Brent Wiedmer and spent their married life in Wathena, Kansas.

She worked at the Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center as a Data Entry Operator before retiring in 2000.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond and her brother, David Roseberry.

Janet is survived by her husband, Wayne of the home; their son, Brent (Heather) and grandsons; Brody and Blakely of Maysville, Missouri; her mother, Marie Roseberry of St. Joseph, Missouri; sisters; Gayle Roe, Judy (AJ) Wiedmaier and Lori Supple all of St. Joseph, Missouri; brothers; Roger (Anne) Roseberry of St. Joseph, Missouri; Rick (Judy) Roseberry of El Paso, Texas; sisters-in-law; Dawn Sellars of Stewartsville, Missouri; Sherrel (Billy) Coats of St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service: Friday, March 8, 2019 – 10:30 A.M.

At: First Baptist Church in Wathena

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena. Friends may call after 12 noon Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: God’s Mountain, 14771 So. West Old Hwy, Rushville, MO. 64484.