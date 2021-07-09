Janet Ruhlene (Scott) Steinman, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. Janet was born July 19, 1932 in Darlington, MO to Leola (Roy) and Charles Scott. She was raised primarily by her maternal grandparents, May and C.M. Roy of Darlington.

Ruhlene graduated from Albany, MO High School in 1950.

On July 29, 1951, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Eldon Max Steinman in Albany. They had close to 60 years of wedded bliss.

They enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home. They also wintered in Texas for years.

She was a past Pre-School President at Pershing Elementary School and past Co-President at Robidoux Middle School .

Ruhlene was a member of Areme Chapter #461, Order of Eastern Star for 50 years and a member of Community Presbyterian Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband Eldon on June 21, 2011, her mother Leola Gillespie, grandparents May and C.M. Roy, a brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Virginia Scott, nephew Jeff Scott, and granddaughter Nicole Lynne Marriott McCleish.

Survivors include daughter Charis Marriott (Carl) of Kansas City, MO, son Gregory Steinman of St. Joseph, granddaughter Heather Marriott Lavely (Jason) of Maple Grove, MN, great-granddaughter Teagan Lavely, brother-in-laws, sister -in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to those wanting to make a donation to Community Presbyterian Church 5409 St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph, MO.64505.

The family would like to thank the Mosaic Hospice nurses and staff.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Albany, MO.