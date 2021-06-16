Janey Holloway, 81

Janey was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on February 19, 1940 to Jean and Rupert Anderson. Janey died at the hospital in Springfield, MO after suffering a stroke brought on by undetected, advanced pancreatic cancer.

Janey received her undergraduate degree in Social Work from The Ohio State University. Her masters in Counseling Psychology was obtained from NWMSU later in life. She held her Missouri State Clinical Social Worker license and was currently serving as the counselor at Lives Under Construction (LUC) in Lampe, MO until her sudden hospitalization. She had spent over 20 years at LUC serving the Lord in various roles including program director.

Prior to moving to LUC, Janey lived in St. Joseph working at Inter-Serv, Upward Bound for Emporia State, and Missouri Western State University in the Center for Academic Support as well as teaching continuing education classes. She was an active member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church for many years.

Janey had a great love of animals. Over the years she had countless dogs, cats, llamas, donkeys, sheep and chickens. Her love of knitting prompted her to raise sheep. Sheep Shearing Day became a social event for many years while she was living just outside St. Joseph. She frequently demonstrated primitive wool processing and taught many to dye, spin and knit wool.

Before moving to St. Joseph, while the family was living in Columbus, OH, Chicago, IL, Doylestown, PA, Cottage Grove, MN and Stouffville, Ont. Janey was a stay at home mom, homemaker and active community volunteer.

Janey leaves behind many whose lives she impacted in amazing ways. She is survived by her three children: Kate Nothstine (Chris) of Maryville, MO, Julia Brooke (Jeff) of St. Joseph, MO and Phillip R. Glick (Bernadette) of Fenton, MO. She had seven grandchildren: Jacob Brooke, Benjamin Brooke, Samuel (Brittany) Nothstine, Catherine Glick, Gabriel Nothstine, Ashley Glick, and Phillip Glick. Sister, Carolyn Denton (Chuck). Former husband and father of her children, Ray Glick.

Janey was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Holloway and her parents.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch, Lampe, Missouri.