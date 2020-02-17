Clear

Janice Alberta (Steffens) Krueger, 81

Services are still pending at a future date.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Janice Alberta Steffens Krueger, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 6, 1938 to Albert and Elva (Andis) Steffens in Kansas City, Missouri. She was an Episcopalian.
Janice graduated from North Kansas City High School and was a member of the Delta Phi Omega sorority. She later attended business school and worked for Flemming Foods.
Janice married William Krueger Sr. September 5, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri; she and her family moved to St. Joseph in 1974.
She devoted her life to her family and loved to garden and cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Joyce Southern.
Survivors include her beloved husband William, of the home; son, William Jr. (Christie); daughter, Elizabeth Roderick (Jeff); three grandchildren, Madison and Austin Roderick, Miles Krueger; two step-grandchildren Nicole (Zach) and Michael George; two step-great grandchildren Brently and Emalyn Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories