Janice Alberta Steffens Krueger, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 6, 1938 to Albert and Elva (Andis) Steffens in Kansas City, Missouri. She was an Episcopalian.

Janice graduated from North Kansas City High School and was a member of the Delta Phi Omega sorority. She later attended business school and worked for Flemming Foods.

Janice married William Krueger Sr. September 5, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri; she and her family moved to St. Joseph in 1974.

She devoted her life to her family and loved to garden and cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Joyce Southern.

Survivors include her beloved husband William, of the home; son, William Jr. (Christie); daughter, Elizabeth Roderick (Jeff); three grandchildren, Madison and Austin Roderick, Miles Krueger; two step-grandchildren Nicole (Zach) and Michael George; two step-great grandchildren Brently and Emalyn Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.