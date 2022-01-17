Janice Cunningham, 70, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home. She was born March 23, 1951 in St. Joseph, daughter of Martha and David Grooms. Janice was an animal lover, she enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family, and caring for her grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry Cunningham, her companion of 30 years, Ronald Crosley, and daughter, Carol Sue Cunningham. Survivors include: daughters, Tanda (Michael) Cunningham of St. Joseph, Velvet (Darryl Ewing) Cunningham of St. Joseph, Janette (Kevin) Wilkinson of St Joseph, sisters, Theresa Henderson of Springfield, MO, Deborah Grooms of St. Joseph, and Cindy Grooms of St. Joseph, 6 grandchildren, Corey, Ashlie, Courtnie, Terance, Rondell, and Secorah, and 3 great-grandchildren, Julias, Jakari, and Tiana.
Ms. Cunningham has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
