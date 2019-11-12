Janice Darlene Myers, 78, of St. Joseph, MO

Janice's Obituary

Janice Darlene Myers, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born January 1, 1941 in St. Joseph, daughter of Dorothy and Charles Pritchett. She married William "Bill" Myers on May 6, 1960, sharing 59 years of marriage together. Janice was a homemaker, and also worked at Chase Candy Company, Sherwood Medical Supply, and Boeh's Apple Orchard. Janice was a Christian. She enjoyed gardening, and she also had a very giving spirit. She enjoyed making contributions to her favorite charities. Janice was preceded in death by father, Charles Pritchett, mother, Dorothy Van Vactor Pritchett, daughter, Debbie "Debra" Albertson, and brothers, Charles Pritchett and Donald Pritchett. Survivors include, husband, Bill Myers of the home, daughter, Gerry (Blaine) Parker of Hampton, GA, daughter, Diana (Greg) Annigian of St. Joseph, daughter, Billie (Tim) Charboneau of St Joseph, son, Rodney (Sue) Myers of Dearborn, MO, brothers, Jerry Pritchett, Robert (Terry) Pritchett both of St. Joseph, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Janice will be cremated following services. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.