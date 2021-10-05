Clear
Janice E. Dilley (Black), 77

Janice E. Dilley (Black), 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:52 PM

She was born December 3, 1943 in St. Joseph to Rev. William and Sylvia (Taylor) Black. She was raised in a Christian family. She played accordion at the church and had a beautiful singing voice as well.
Janice married Harold Dilley on December 14, 1973. He survives of the home.
She was a manager for rental properties in Texas from 1985-1993. She and Harold moved back to St. Joseph in 1993, where she worked for Heartland Hospital until 1996.
Janice loved holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and loved playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte Walker; and brother, Billy Black.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Amber Evon Maxine Adamson, Tonya Dee Kirkpatrick (Shawn), and Carol Eugina Kilborn; stepchildren, Randy Eugene Dilley, Candy Marie Dilley, and Tonya Laray Dilley; brothers, Lloyd Black (Edith), and Joseph Black (Denise); 10 grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Private Graveside Farewell Service and Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to InterServ or Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
