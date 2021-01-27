Clear
Janice E. (Skeen) Rollett, 74

Janice E. (Skeen) Rollett, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:59 AM

She was born December 28, 1946 to Joseph and Vivian (Moberly) Skeen.
Janice married Carl Rollett; he preceded her in death.
She was a grandmother to those around her. Janice never met a stranger.
She was of the Christian faith.
Janice was also preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Nina and dog, Jack.
Survivors include her daughter, Rosie Schimmings, of the home; niece, Dana Moon (Michael), Excelsior Springs, Missouri; grandson, Richard Harbord; beloved dog, Dolly Parton; many great nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to ASPCA.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
