Janice E. (Skeen) Rollett, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, January 21, 2021.

She was born December 28, 1946 to Joseph and Vivian (Moberly) Skeen.

Janice married Carl Rollett; he preceded her in death.

She was a grandmother to those around her. Janice never met a stranger.

She was of the Christian faith.

Janice was also preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Nina and dog, Jack.

Survivors include her daughter, Rosie Schimmings, of the home; niece, Dana Moon (Michael), Excelsior Springs, Missouri; grandson, Richard Harbord; beloved dog, Dolly Parton; many great nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to ASPCA.