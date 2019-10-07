Janice Elaine (Edwards) Wolbrecht, 81, Platte City, MO

Obituary

Janice Elaine (Edwards) Wolbrecht, of Platte City, MO, passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 81. Janice is survived by her husband of 33 years, Marty Wolbrecht; her three children Paula McNeese, Ron Waugh, and Linda Waugh and their spouses; along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janice is also survived by one sister, Rita Amos, and several cousins. Janice taught elementary school for many years in southern California, and then practiced Chiropractic care in Maryville, MO. In addition, Janice was a talented watercolor artist and musician. She will be missed for her sense of humor and care for others. A celebration of life service will be announced later