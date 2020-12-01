Janice "Jan" Mae (Wardlow) Worley, 79

Janice “Jan” Mae (Wardlow) Worley was born was born July 29, 1941 (on her daddy’s birthday) in Fillmore. Jan passed away November 9, 2020 the age of 79, surrounded by family and friends.

Jan was raised and baptized in the Oregon Christian Church. Her faith in God carried her through her cancer treatments and then the heart attack.

Jan married the love of her life, Larry Worley, on December 27, 1989 and they lived in Holt, Missouri and then St. Joseph. They attended the Faucett Christian Church.

She got her LPN license in 1975. She worked at TBK Clinic and various doctor’s offices. Jan’s compassion for her patients was the most important part of her nursing career. Jan loved to sing and entertain at many functions with Martha Armstrong, including the Holt County Relay for Life. Once she retired, Jan and Larry did a lot of traveling.

Jan is survived by her husband of close to 31 years, Larry; stepson, Craig Worley; 2 sisters, Karen Cotton (Steve) of Forest City, Linda Brown of Mound City; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Worley, LeRoy (Irene) Worley, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jan is also survived by her soul sister and caregiver, Sherry Dorssom-Templeton (Roy), of Faucett. She has been Jan’s faithful friend for over 50 years.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Lanny; 2 brothers, Tom and Bill; brothers-in-law, Richard and Sherman Worley; sisters-in-laws, Ruby and Rose Marie Worley.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Faucett Christian Church 715 3rd Street, Faucett, Missouri 64448 and Relay for Life – American Cancer Society, NW Missouri 902 N. Riverside Road, St. Joseph, MO 64507.