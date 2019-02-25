Janice (Jenny) Minnis February 3, 1944 - February 18, 2019

Janice (Jenny) Minnis, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Jenny was born on February 3, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Joseph and Matilda (Klein) Harris. She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1962.

Jenny married Dee A. Minnis, of Atchison, Kansas, on August 20, 1964, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in St. Joseph. They made their home in Denver, Colorado for five years. They then moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1969, where they opened Pisa Pizza and operated it together as a family with their daughters. In 1995, the couple moved back to St. Joseph to enjoy their retirement.

Jenny was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a member of the United Way of St. Joseph allocations board for one year. She liked going to garage sales and made many great friends while she was "junking" for treasures. Jenny loved selling her trinkets on eBay.

In addition to her parents, Jenny is preceded in death by siblings Billy Harris, Mary Joan Beckman and Richard Harris.

Surviving family includes husband, Dee Minnis; daughters, Jodi Spain and Kristin Sweetman (Mike); grandchildren Megan Emshoff (Ethan), Nathan Spain, Michael Sweetman, Sophie Sweetman, Lydia Sweetman; siblings, Nancy Lutz (Bill), Susie Auten, David Harris (Sandy) and Michael Harris; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in St. Joseph Missouri.

Parish Rosary: 4:00 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph Missouri. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 7:00 PM at our chapel.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Minnis has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Private inurnment at a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.