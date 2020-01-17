Janice K. Pray, 85

Janice was born on April 24, 1934 and passed away January 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family, friends and her precious dogs, Pippa and Heidi.

Janice was the only child of Edna and Harry Holihan and lived most of her life in St. Joseph but, loved traveling and spent many special times at the Lake of the Ozarks. She graduated from Central High School and from Stephens College in Columbia, MO.

She married the love of her life, J. Gordon Pray in 1956 and has missed him every day since his passing in 1990. Janice and Gordon had two children, Jennifer (Jenni) and Brent (Buff), who have preceded her in death.

Janice was active in many volunteer activities throughout her lifetime. She served tirelessly with the St. Joseph Junior League, P.E.O. International, Albrecht/Kemper Museum, Noyes Home for Children, American Cancer Society, Pony Express Stables, and Missouri Western Ambassadors. Her contributions to the community of St. Joseph will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Angie Rowland (Randy), St. Joseph; her grandson, Johnathan Pray (Danelle), Branson, MO; granddaughter, Chelsea Rowland; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Alexus Pray, as well as countless friends

Private Graveside Farewell Service & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Missouri Western Ambassadors for scholarships awarded in Jan’s memory, 4525 Downs Drive, Spratt Hall, Rm 108, St. Joseph, MO 64507 or the Noyes Home for Children, 801 N. Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.