Janice Lalaine Brown

June 14, 1960 - October 9, 2018

Janice Lalaine Brown, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in St. Joseph. She was born June 14, 1960 in St. Joseph, daughter of Robert and Barbara Jenkins. She graduated from Benton High School Class of 1978. She married Billy Brown in Copperas Cove, TX on July 8, 1981. Janice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of King Hill Christian Church. Janice was preceded in death by father, Robert Emerson Jenkins, mother, Barbara (Boyer) Deering and brother, Darren Jenkins. Survivors include, husband, Billy Brown of the home, son, Gregg (Kelley) Brown of Seattle, WA, daughter, Amanda Kidwell of St. Louis, MO, 4 grandchildren, Sagan Kidwell, Iris Kidwell, Owen Brown and Mabel Brown, siblings, Doug Jenkins, David Deering, Dustin Deering, Julie Kay Caldwell, Jill Mears, and Jodi Allen-Madden. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Steven Ross